50 senior doctors at RG Kar resign, decide to join agitation

KOLKATA: In a major escalation of the doctors’ protest in West Bengal, around 50 senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday tendered their resignations in solidarity with the medics who have been on a hunger strike demanding action on the 10-point agenda.

Their demands include security measures in hospitals, better working conditions, and systemic reforms in state-run hospitals.

The senior doctors who put in their papers on Tuesday include department heads. They said they took the step as “there has been no response from the appropriate authority to solve and to save our children from impending health disaster”.

The doctors claimed that medics from other prominent medical institutions such as SSKM and NRS may follow suit, further intensifying the pressure on the state government to act.