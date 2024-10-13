Congress sees 'possibilities' on seat sharing after ally SP names candidates for UP Bypolls

LUCKNOW: Congress strategists on Sunday said discussions on ticket distribution are ongoing with the Samajwadi Party and there are "possibilities ahead," days after its ally declared candidates for six of the 10 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled.

The SP had announced candidates for six of the 10 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats after the Congress lost the assembly polls in Haryana.

The Congress has been demanding five seats in the bypolls for which the schedule is yet to be announced.

Congress national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Avinash Pandey told PTI, "If the results do not meet our expectations, it is natural for disappointment to arise among our workers and leaders. However, we are committed to our objectives in UP - the era of jungle raj must come to an end."

A Congress worker said the loss in Haryana has empowered the SP to declare candidates for six seats in the state.

Despite this setback, Pandey emphasised that discussions regarding ticket distribution are ongoing and solutions will be found through timely communication. "This is not a major issue. There are still possibilities ahead," he asserted.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, in alliance with the SP contested 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The SP won 37 seats, while the Congress managed to secure six, providing a morale boost for a party that had been sidelined in the state for years.

With eyes on the 2027 UP assembly polls, the Congress was eager for the upcoming bypolls to test its strategies.

State president Ajay Rai even proposed that the Congress contest five of the ten available seats. However, the recent election results in Haryana prompted the SP to assert claims on six seats, including two that the Congress was eyeing.