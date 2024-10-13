Hindu society needs to overcome caste differences, engage with Dalits and weaker sections: RSS Chief Bhagwat

In his annual Vijayadashami speech at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the urgent need for Hindu society to overcome caste differences and engage with Dalits and weaker sections.

He claimed that a "Deep State" is working to divide the nation along caste and community lines, with certain political parties complicit in this for their "selfish interests."

Bhagwat pointed out that the current state of diversity has led to divisions even among saints and deities. He questioned why Valmiki Jayanti should only be celebrated in Valmiki colonies, asserting that Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, created a legacy for the entire Hindu community. He advocated for the collective celebration of festivals like Valmiki Jayanti and Ravidas Jayanti by all Hindus, emphasizing that the RSS aims to spread this message.

The RSS chief stated that social harmony and mutual goodwill are fundamental for a healthy society. He argued that mere symbolic programs are insufficient; true friendship among individuals and families across different sections of society is necessary. “Languages can be diverse, cultures can be diverse, food can be diverse, but this friendship of individuals and families will bring harmony in society,” he noted.

According to The Indian Express, Bhagwat highlighted the need for inclusive environments in public spaces such as temples and community facilities, urging society to understand the specific needs of weaker sections stemming from their circumstances. He shared an example from a meeting with Valmiki community members, where Rajput representatives offered to enroll Dalit children in their school for free, showcasing the spirit of mutual support.

This address marks Bhagwat’s most comprehensive articulation of the importance of individual and family friendships in fostering societal harmony, particularly following the BJP's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it fell short of a simple majority with 240 seats.

Concerns have been raised about the BJP's electoral prospects being negatively impacted by the defection of Dalits and backward communities, who feared that a larger majority could jeopardize their reservations. This situation coincides with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s focus on caste politics, advocating for a caste census nationwide, reported Indian Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently countered this narrative, claiming that Gandhi's emphasis on caste could be divisive. Modi, who identifies as part of the OBC community, argued that the Congress party does not support the rise of Dalits, tribals, or OBCs to positions of power.

Bhagwat also addressed contemporary political discourse, mentioning terms like “Deep State,” “Wokeism,” and “Cultural Marxism” as threats to cultural traditions. He argued that such concepts are designed to create divisions and foster a sense of victimhood among identity-based groups. He warned that this fragmentation leads to conflicts and an atmosphere of distrust, making it easier for certain factions to exert control.

He criticized the competition among political parties for power, suggesting that when selfish interests overshadow mutual harmony and national unity, it undermines societal integrity. He drew parallels between current political tensions in India and global events like the Arab Spring, cautioning against destabilizing narratives that threaten unity, particularly in border and tribal regions.

Bhagwat raised concerns about a narrative emerging in Bangladesh suggesting that India poses a threat, encouraging a closer alignment with Pakistan. He emphasized the need for unity among Hindus in Bangladesh, who face "atrocities" and must defend themselves against such challenges.

Additionally, Bhagwat condemned the West Bengal government over a recent crime involving the rape and murder of a junior doctor, calling it disgraceful and alleging attempts to protect the perpetrators.

In last year's Vijayadashami speech, Bhagwat had also discussed caste divisions and cautioned against divisive political strategies ahead of the elections. He reiterated that issues of caste and community should not lead to social fragmentation, pointing out that many people still face challenges in finding housing in different localities.

He briefly mentioned the ongoing conflict in Manipur, suggesting that the Modi government is doing its best to restore peace and that outside forces may be involved in the unrest.