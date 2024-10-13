NHRC seeks reply from Centre on some tribal groups not included in ST List

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a final reminder to the Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to submit the requisite report on some PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups), not considered to be Scheduled Tribes (STs) to the Commission within four weeks.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC sought the reply within the specified time. Upon failing, the Commission will be constrained to issue a coercive process u/s 13 of PHR Act, 1993, calling for the personal appearance of the authority concerned.

Tripathy alleged that the concerned PVTGs are deprived of social justice and other entitlements even though they are considered as a special category of people who need protection. The plea further stated that Upper Caste People like Brahmins, Muslims, and Christians are included in ST list in certain areas in India, whereas the PVTGs are yet to be included in the ST list in six States.

“Delay in including the PVTGs in ST List amounts to derailment and miscarriage of justice. In the absence of ST certificate, the victims of atrocities are not covered under The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and virtually deprive them of justice. They don’t get benefits under Education, Employment and other Affirmative actions like relaxations, incentives and scholarships. PVTGs are more vulnerable among the tribal groups,” Tripathy in his plea, contended.

He cited the examples of PVTGs those are not included in the ST List. The following is the list of his finding -

Andhra Pradesh – Tothi Community even if included in the list of PVTG but not included in the ST list.