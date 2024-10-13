WB doctors' stir: FAIMA calls for nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

KOLKATA: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday in solidarity with medics' ongoing protest in West Bengal, an official of the body said.

The decision was taken after a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday.

The body, however, requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, he said.

FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal.

"After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication on Sunday.

The letter was addressed to National Medical Associations, state Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from various medical colleges and institutes of national importance.