WB doctors' stir: FAIMA calls for nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday

KOLKATA: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday in solidarity with medics' ongoing protest in West Bengal, an official of the body said.
The decision was taken after a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday.
The body, however, requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, he said.
FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal.
"After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication on Sunday.
The letter was addressed to National Medical Associations, state Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from various medical colleges and institutes of national importance.
"However, we request all RDAs and associations to keep emergency facilities open 24x7, since patients who need our urgent service must not suffer," the letter read.
"This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We are aware of the implications this has for the general public, and it pains us to consider any action that might cause them distress. But our voices have been ignored, our safety compromised, and our appeals dismissed by the government for long. We have been cornered, left with no alternative but to take a stand - not just for ourselves, but for the sanctity of the medical profession and the safety of all healthcare workers," the letter said.
"We cannot afford to lose another colleague to violence or neglect. The apathy of the government has left us with no other choice. It is with a heavy heart but steadfast determination that we ask all RDAs to convene immediate general body meetings and urge you to join us in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front," it added.
Junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death since October 5 demanding justice for the deceased woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital besides addressing other issues.
Three doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated due to fasting.