Ahead of assembly polls, Maharashtra CM Shinde waives tolls for light vehicles at Mumbai's five entry points

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Government on Monday announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai at all five booths, with effect from October 14 midnight.

"There was a demand for the toll waiver due to the traffic jams at the toll booths," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters after the state cabinet approved the toll waiver decision at a meeting held in Mumbai Monday morning.

The move comes ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, likely to be announced in a day, an official said.

The toll waiver is expected to bring relief to people travelling in and out of Mumbai ahead of Diwali.

Commuters will be able to travel without paying toll at the five booths - Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi.

Light motor vehicles include cars (hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs), jeeps, vans, auto-rickshaws, taxis, delivery vans and small trucks.

More than six lakh vehicles cross Mumbai daily, of which 80 per cent are light motor vehicles, the official said.

The toll waiver move would save time, fuel and reduce pollution, Shinde said.

"It was a long pending demand to waive toll at Mumbai's entry points. Many activists had approached the court demanding the toll waiver.

Just like we implemented Laadki Bahin, Laadka Bhau and Laadka Kisan, now we have taken this masterstroke decision for the commuters," he said.

Maharashtra's Public works (public enterprises) minister Dada Bhuse said between Rs 45 and Rs 75 were charged for light motor vehicles at any of the five toll booths.

There are around 70,000 heavy vehicles travelling to and from Mumbai daily, he added.

Heavy vehicles are categorised by their gross vehicle weight exceeding 7,500 kg and include trucks, trailers, tankers and other goods carriers' vehicles.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called the toll waiver decision a "desperate measure" before the state assembly elections.