Baba Siddique murder: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar of Punjab on the run

CHANDIGARH: The main suspect in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister Baba Siddique has been identified as 21-year-old Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. He belongs to Punjab. Mumbai police have cast a net for him.

Baba Siddique, a 66-year-old veteran politician, was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai's Bandra during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday night. A day after the murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the killing.

According to sources, Zeeshan Akhtar allegedly passed on information about Siddique's location to the three shooters, one of whom, the 23-year-old Gurmail Singh belongs to Haryana.

Police sources said that Zeeshan hails from Shakar village in Nakodar of Punjab and there are nine cases, ranging from attempt to murder, dacoity, and robbery to extortion registered against him.

He was arrested on the charges of organized crime in 2022 by the Jalandhar Police and then sent to Patiala Central Jail. He was released on June 7 this year. In jail he reportedly came in contact with the associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who allegedly gave him the contract to kill Baba Siddique and after his release he met Gurmail Singh in Kaithal.

Zeeshan had been giving directions to Gurmail, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar, "He allegedly provided information about Siddique’s location to the three shooters at the time of the killing and also allegedly assisted them with logistic support, including arranging rental accommodation," said sources.

Sources further claim that Akhtar was directly in touch with Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, who is now in US, through a specialized app.