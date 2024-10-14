Power Games | Haryana: List of ministers ready for Oct 17 swearing-in

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will take oath of office for a second consecutive term on October 17. The BJP is preparing for a grand show of strength at the swearing-in ceremony in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda, all chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and a host of top party leaders will attend the function, where over a dozen ministers are likely to take oath alongside the chief minister.

Sources indicate that the party has decided to induct two Punjabis, two Jats, two Yadavs, two Dalits, two BCs, one Brahmin, one Gujar and one MLA from the Vaish community in the ministry. Among the frontrunner are Krishan Lal Middha, Vinod Bhayana and Anil Vij from the Punjabi community; Shruti Choudhry and Mahipal Dhanda from the Jat MLAs; Arti Singh Rao and Rao Narbir Singh from Yadavs; Arvind Sharma, Shakti Rani Sharma and Gaurav Gautam from the Brahmins; Krishan Lal Panwar and Krishan Bedi from Dalit community;