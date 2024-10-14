UP bypoll: BJP likely to contest nine seats leaving Meerapur for RLD

LUCKNOW: The Haryana assembly poll outcome seems to have pushed the ruling BJP to be more accommodative as far as the Jat support is concerned.

The saffron brass, which was contemplating to contest all the 10 Uttar Pradesh bypoll assembly seats itself, may now leave one seat in western UP for ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). As per the highly-placed sources, the ruling party has finalised the names of the candidates for nine seats except Meerapur segment in Muzaffarnagar district and it may go to the RLD.

The Meerapur seat has been vacated due to the victory of sitting RLD MLA Chandan Chauhan from Bijnor Lok Sabha seat for the lower house of parliament in recently concluded general elections.

In a high-level meeting in Delhi late on Sunday evening, the party’s Central leadership put its seal on the names of the candidates for the nine seats. However, the announcement is likely to be made only after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issues notification for the bypolls.

In the meeting presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda at his residence, it was decided to offer the Meerapur seat to the RLD. However, the party refused to concede any seat to the NISHAD Party though it had a sitting MLA Dr Vinod Bind in the Majhawan Assembly segment in Mirzapur. Bind won on BJP symbol in the Lok Sabha election from Bhadohi. Hence NISHAD party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad had been demanding Majhawan to contest in bypoll.

As per the sources, BJP UP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury along with both the deputy CMs – Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - have been deputed to convince Sanjay Nishad to relinquish his claim to the seat. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both the deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, and General Secretary, Organisation Dharampal were present in the meeting that lasted for about an hour.