Bahraich violence: Yogi meets family of deceased, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, house, health card

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, met the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, the person who was killed in Bahraich communal violence on Sunday.
While meeting the bereaved family - the mother, father, widow of the deceased and his cousin - at his official residence in Lucknow, CM Yogi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh, a house under the CM Awas scheme, and a Rs 5 lakh health card for them.
BJP MLA from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh, accompanied the family to Lucknow. Soon after meeting the CM, the cousin of the deceased said that they were assured by the CM of taking strictest action against the killers of Ram Gopal.
“He also promised financial help, a house and possibly a job for my sister-in-law. While We are fully satisfied with the assurance of justice given by the Chief Minister," said the cousin of the deceased while interacting with media persons.
Later on X, CM Yogi posted, "Today I met with the grief-stricken family members of the youth who died in the unfortunate incident in Bahraich district. In this hour of grief, the Uttar Pradesh govt stands with the victim's family with full sensitivity and commitment. Rest assured, providing justice to the victim's family is the top priority of @UPGovt. The culprits of this extremely reprehensible and unforgivable incident will not be spared at any cost," he added.
Mishra was shot dead after torture and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich near Rahua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday. His last rites were performed amid heavy security on Monday.
Later, coming out of the official CM residence, MLA Sureshwar Singh said: "The family members of Ram Gopal Mishra met the Chief Minister who the bereaved family. The Chief Minister has given them financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, Mukhyamantri Awas, Antyodaya Card (if the family does not have it), and other schemes which the family is eligible for."
The Chief Minister has assured that stringent action will be initiated in the matter against the accused. He also said that the "situation in Bahraich is absolutely under control," on Tuesday, and not a single untoward incident had taken place since Monday afternoon. Singh added that the accused would be arrested soon and they would be given "appropriate treatment".