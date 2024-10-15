ED told to move HC for vacating stay on trial against Madhu Koda in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to approach the high court for vacation of stay on the trial against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda in a money laundering case.

The ED, which is the probe agency in the case investigaing Koda’s alleged role, has challenged the November 8, 2023 order of the Jharkhand High Court which while admitting the plea of Koda against framing of charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had ordered for stay of further proceedings in the trial court.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar was told by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, that 25 out of the 77 witnesses have been examined.

The special PMLA court in Ranchi had framed charges against Koda and five others under provisions of the PMLA pertaining to around Rs 3,500 crore.

The SC on Monday suggested that the plea of the ED before the top court will be kept pending and meanwhile the agency can approach the high court for vacation of the stay on trial. Raju agreed and sought direction for expeditious disposal of their application to be filed before the high court.

The bench directed the matter for further listing of ED’s plea on November 25 and asked the high court to consider the application of the agency within seven days of filing. “Bring the relevant facts to the knowledge of the HC and meanwhile we are keeping your petition pending here,” the bench said.

