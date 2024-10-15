India, US ink deal for armed Predator drones

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday finalised a deal for procurement of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones for the three Services, worth Rs 34,500 crore. The Ministry of Defence inked the deal with the United States’ equipment manufacturer General Atomics.

The deal is being executed under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement between the two countries. Of the total of 31 (15 Sky Guardian and 16 Sea Guardian), 16 have been earmarked for the Indian Navy, eight each for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

It was on October 10 that India’s Cabinet Committee on Security gave the final nod, along with the go-ahead for Nuclear propelled hunter submarine project.