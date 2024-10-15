Jharkhand CM Soren writes open letter to PM Modi on non-payment of Rs 1.36 lakh-cr coal dues

RANCHI: Hours before the Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls on Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in pending dues from coal companies.

Soren emphasised that he is not asking for a "special budget" for the state but is requesting its rightful dues, which he claims are causing irreparable harm to Jharkhand's development.

"This outstanding amount is our right. Jharkhand is not asking for a special budget. We are just asking for our rights which we will take under all circumstances," Soren posted on X, sharing the open letter to the PM.

"In spite of provisions in the law and judicial pronouncements, coal companies are not making any payment. These questions have been raised at various forums, including your kind office, Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog. But till now this compensation (Rs 1.36 lakh crore) has not yet been paid," he said.

A recent ruling by a nine-judge Supreme Court bench affirmed the state's right to collect its mining and royalty dues.

Soren pointed out that Jharkhand's underdevelopment is hampering essential socio-economic projects due to these dues.

"The State of Jharkhand is an under-developed state and there are lots of social economic development projects which are getting hampered due to non-payment of our justifiable demands," Soren wrote.

Last month, he suggested a direct debit of the owed amount from Coal India's account to the state from the Reserve Bank of India, similar to the arrangements made for Jharkhand State Electricity Board dues to the DVC.

"This delay in payment of the just demand raised by the state has constrained me to write to you that this negligence is causing irreparable damage to Jharkhand and its people.

Various social sector schemes in Education, Health, Women & Child Development, Clean Drinking Water & last mile connectivity are unable to be translated on the ground because of lack of funds," Soren said.