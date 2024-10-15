LS Speaker Om Birla highlights India’s global role at 149th IPU in Geneva; Holds key bilateral talks

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, currently leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva addressing the Indian Diaspora on Monday highlighted India’s pivotal role in global dialogue aimed at addressing common global challenges.

Birla emphasised on the values of diversity and inclusiveness that define the Indian community lauding the talent of the Indian Diaspora. He said that the Indian community in Geneva exemplifies the love for India and their contributions to the local economy and cultural heritage.

Acknowledging the longstanding cordial relations between India and Switzerland, rooted in shared values such as non-alignment and neutrality, Birla recalled the historical instances of cooperation between the two countries. He added that Indo-Swiss collaboration has flourished in areas including trade, investment, technology, education, and the environment.

“India as one of the youngest and fastest growing nations in the world is vibrant with energy and opportunities. In India, over the past decade, substantial progress has been made by lifting 250 million people out of poverty”, he informed the Indian Diaspora.

Besides this, when the heads of Parliaments of various countries met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they were eager to know the nuances of running the vibrant Parliament of the world's largest democracy. Interestingly, some speakers asked him how he had used IT and AI in functioning of Indian Parliament while others were keen to know about his initiatives to reform practices and procedures. As part of taking a delegation to Geneva for the 149th IPU Assembly, Birla held bilateral talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles H.E. Mr. Roger Mancienne. Birla also met the speaker of the Consultative Assembly of Oman State Council, H.E. Khalid Al Mawali on the sideline of the meeting in Geneva.