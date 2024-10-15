One more person arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Harishkumar Balakram (23), hailing from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Balakram was working as a scrap dealer in Maharashtra's Pune, he said, adding the accused was also part of the conspiracy to kill Siddique.

He was nabbed from Bahraich, the official said.

With this, four persons have so far been arrested in connection with Siddique's killing.