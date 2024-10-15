Relief to Tharoor in defamation proceedings

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order extended by four weeks the stay on the trial court proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case filed for his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A two-judge bench, led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti has granted four weeks’ time to Delhi Police and the complainant to file their responses to Tharoor’s plea.

“The interim order (of stay on the defamation proceedings) to continue,” the bench said in its order on Monday.

Tharoor had in September last week moved SC against a trial court’s order seeking his personal appearance on Tuesday in the defamation case.