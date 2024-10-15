SC refuses to stay ongoing polling for Punjab panchayat elections

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab on grounds of alleged irregularities in the nomination process, saying there will be "chaos" if courts start staying elections on polling day.

The polling for panchayats began at 8 AM on Tuesday in Punjab and the petitions, seeking a stay of the ongoing electoral process, were mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

"If polling has started today, how can we intervene at this stage? Probably the high court realised the gravity of it and vacated the stay on the elections," the bench, which also comprised justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

"There will be chaos if we stay the polling that too on the polling day," the CJI said.