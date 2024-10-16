Bomb threat evacuates 32 passengers from Dehradun Airport flight, later declared hoax

DEHRADUN: A bomb scare caused panic at Dehradun Airport on Tuesday evening, following a threat received on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding an Alliance Air flight.

Police, security agencies, and bomb disposal teams responded promptly, securing the aircraft and cordoning off the area.

"We received a bomb threat on Twitter regarding Alliance Air's flight, which arrived from Amritsar at 4:22 pm," airport administration sources stated.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) quickly took action, evacuating all 32 passengers and moving them to a safe location, approximately 3 kilometres from the terminal. "As a precautionary measure, all 32 passengers were immediately evacuated and taken to a safe distance," the source added.

Security agencies thoroughly searched the aircraft after it landed. "The bomb threat was later found to be a hoax," confirmed airport authorities, bringing relief to all involved.