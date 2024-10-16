Kedarnath bypoll: Litmus test for BJP after two recent defeats

DEHRADUN: The Kedarnath by-election has become a high-stakes prestige battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following its recent defeats in the Badrinath and Manglaur by-polls.

"The crucial by-election for Uttarakhand's prestigious Kedarnath assembly seat, left vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani, is set to take place on November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

This election is a high-stakes test for the BJP, which currently holds 46 of 70 seats in the state assembly, particularly following Congress's recent victories in Badrinath and Manglaur.

Rajendra Bhandari, formerly a Congress MLA, held the Badrinath seat before resigning to join the BJP in March this year. His resignation led to a by-election, where Congress candidate Lakhpat Singh Butola secured a narrow lead, dealing a blow to the BJP's hopes of retaining the seat.