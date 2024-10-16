Kedarnath bypoll: Litmus test for BJP after two recent defeats

DEHRADUN: The Kedarnath by-election has become a high-stakes prestige battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following its recent defeats in the Badrinath and Manglaur by-polls.
"The crucial by-election for Uttarakhand's prestigious Kedarnath assembly seat, left vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani, is set to take place on November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.
This election is a high-stakes test for the BJP, which currently holds 46 of 70 seats in the state assembly, particularly following Congress's recent victories in Badrinath and Manglaur.
Rajendra Bhandari, formerly a Congress MLA, held the Badrinath seat before resigning to join the BJP in March this year. His resignation led to a by-election, where Congress candidate Lakhpat Singh Butola secured a narrow lead, dealing a blow to the BJP's hopes of retaining the seat.
Similarly, in Manglaur, Congress's Qazi Nizamuddin maintained a significant lead against BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana. The outcome of the Kedarnath by-election will be closely watched, as it may indicate a shift in the state's political landscape.
"The BJP needs to win this election to maintain its dominance in the state assembly," political analyst Jai Singh Rawat told TNIE, adding, he said, "A loss would not only dent their pride but also raise questions about their ability to hold onto power."
Speaking to TNIE, State Congress President Karan Mahara confidently stated, "The outcome of the Kedarnath by-election will send a strong message across the country, particularly given Prime Minister Modi's close association with the region", adding, he told, "With PM Modi's reputation on the line, the Kedarnath by-election has become a prestige battle for the BJP".
Mahendra Bhatt, BJP's state president, has vowed to replicate the party's impressive performances in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, Bhatt stated, "The people of Kedarnath will deflate Congress's balloon of deceit and lies."
Congress State Spokesperson Amarjeet Singh told TNIE, "The BJP and Chief Minister have lost public trust, having no achievements to show for the state's benefit. They aim to polarize votes, but the truth is you can't fool people repeatedly. Congress will defeat BJP in the Kedarnath by-election, just like before."
"The Kedarnath assembly constituency has been divided into two zones and 27 sectors", Additional chief electoral officer, Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande told the reporters on Tuesday, adding, he said, "The constituency has a total of 90,540 voters, comprising 44,765 males and 45,775 females".