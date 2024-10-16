Omar Abdullah sworn in as J&K CM, Congress opts out of cabinet; NC denies rift in alliance

SRINAGAR: Omar Abdullah, the Vice President of the National Conference (NC), was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old leader took the oath of office and secrecy from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the SKICC in Srinagar. His party leader Surinder Chaudhary was sworn is as his deputy.

The other ministers that took oath include Sakina Ittoo, NC MLA from Damhal Hanjipor, Javed Rana, NC MLA from Mendhar, Javed Dar, NC MLA from Rafiabad and Satish Sharma, an independent MLA from Chammb, who has extended support to the NC after the elections.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent leaders of the INDIA alliance, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule, and Communist Party leaders D. Raja and Prakash Karat.