Plea in SC seeking implementation of harassment law in religious places

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for strict implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in all religious functions and institutions.
The application was filed on Tuesday by OBC Mahasabha and others through lawyer Varun Thakur in a case relating to allegations against the non-profit spiritual organisation Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.
The plea filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, alleged that the spiritual leader and his foundation has been brainwashing his two well-educated daughters.
The applicant termed Isha Foundation “a renowned institution” conducting various programmes on a regular basis but not following the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
“We seek direction to the petitioner institution (Isha Foundation) to implement The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013,” the plea, accessed by this newspaper, said.
It pleaded the court to direct the Union government and the state government to strictly implement the Act “in all religious (Jain/Hindu/Muslim/Sikh/Christian/Buddhist Etc) and institutions/functions.”
“As per certain chapters of the 2013 Act, it is the duty of the State to strictly implement the law in true letter and spirit, including publicising of the law,” the OBC Mahasabha said.
The application also submitted that Isha Foundation, who filed the petition before the High Court, had submitted that even recently, a criminal case under POCSO was registered against a doctor working in Isha Foundation. “The allegation was that he molested 12 girls studying in the Adivasi Government School,” it said.
It further alleged that the Isha Foundation has not implemented the 2013 Act when it is mandatory in the working places, and the harassment situation arose due to this.
The application said that as Isha Foundation runs various programmes, thousands of male and female workers are working regularly, and it has large infrastructures where devotees stay for some months, years or permanently.
Also in top court
Poll freebies: EC, Centre told to reply
A three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice on Tuesday sought detailed responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a fresh plea against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections. The top court tagged the plea by Bengaluru resident Shashank J Sreedhara with other petitions filed on the issue.
Plea against Gogoi: Litigant shown door
Irked over the allegations levelled by a litigant against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, the top court on Tuesday not just dismissed the plea, but also ordered the security personnel to escort him out of the court room. The petitioner, Arun Ramchandra Hublikar, had sought an in-house inquiry against Gogoi for dismissing his previous plea in a service dispute.