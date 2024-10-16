Plea in SC seeking implementation of harassment law in religious places

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for strict implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in all religious functions and institutions.

The application was filed on Tuesday by OBC Mahasabha and others through lawyer Varun Thakur in a case relating to allegations against the non-profit spiritual organisation Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The plea filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, alleged that the spiritual leader and his foundation has been brainwashing his two well-educated daughters.

The applicant termed Isha Foundation “a renowned institution” conducting various programmes on a regular basis but not following the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

“We seek direction to the petitioner institution (Isha Foundation) to implement The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013,” the plea, accessed by this newspaper, said.

It pleaded the court to direct the Union government and the state government to strictly implement the Act “in all religious (Jain/Hindu/Muslim/Sikh/Christian/Buddhist Etc) and institutions/functions.”

“As per certain chapters of the 2013 Act, it is the duty of the State to strictly implement the law in true letter and spirit, including publicising of the law,” the OBC Mahasabha said.