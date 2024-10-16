PM reiterates his govt's commitment towards farmers' welfare after cabinet approves MSP hike

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised his government’s dedication to the welfare of farmers, highlighting recent decisions aimed at improving their livelihoods.

In a statement following a cabinet meeting, the PM reiterated his government commitment towards farmers’ welfare following the announcement of an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops, including wheat and gram, for the 2025-26 marketing season.

Modi stated that this move is intended to ease the lives of the country’s food producers, referred to as "aandata". During the cabinet meeting, chaired by Modi, a significant infrastructure project was also approved for the construction of one of the largest rail-cum-road bridges in Kashi.

The Prime Minister expressed that the government is committed to enhancing the comfort and convenience of Kashi’s residents. The new bridge over the Ganga is expected to improve connectivity for pilgrims, tourists, and local communities, while also generating new employment and business opportunities.

In a post, PM Modi said, “A rail-road bridge has been approved over the Ganga. This will not only provide better connectivity to pilgrims, tourists and the people here but will also create new opportunities for employment and business”.

Kashi is part of Modi’s parliamentary constituency, and the approved project is estimated to cost Rs 2,642 crore. It is anticipated to create around 10 lakh man-days of work from the start of construction to its completion.

This infrastructure initiative has been approved not only to underscore the government’s focus on development in Kashi but also to bolster economic growth in the region, further supporting both residents and visitors. Overall, the government’s dual focus on enhancing agricultural welfare and investing in critical infrastructure reflects its ongoing commitment to driving growth and improving the quality of life for citizens.