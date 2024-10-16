SC seeks Bengal report on civic volunteer recruitment

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought details from the West Bengal government regarding the recruitment process of civic volunteers. One of these volunteers is the main accused in the horrific rape and murder case of a 31-year-old doctor who worked at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“It is a nice process of conferring political patronage on unverified persons,” the SC remarked seeking the state’s affidavit in three weeks. The court’s order followed the allegations of the victim’s parents that the civic volunteer who committed the crime was attached to police deployed at RG Kar hospital and was staying in police barracks.