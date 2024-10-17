'Any foreign interference in Canadian affairs is 'unacceptable', says MP Chandra Arya

"At Monday’s press conference, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin confirmed that the national task force is focused on investigating Khalistani violent extremism, among other threats. We know that extremism and terrorism don’t recognize and are not limited to national borders. On Canadian Khalistani violent extremism, as Canadians, we expect our federal government and its agencies to collaborate with other affected countries to protect our citizens." he explained.

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme stated at the same press conference: "There’s a violent, extremist threat in Canada that both countries have been working on over the years. However, recent revelations and developments are impacting Canada and India's ability to collaborate on this issue. It is critical that we all recognize the importance of eliminating cross-border threats posed by Khalistani extremism and resume our efforts to address it effectively. The persistence of Canadian Khalistani extremism is rooted in the political patronage these extremists enjoy, ‘’ he wrote.

Arya further wrote, "Unfortunately, I have yet to hear any politician or government official offer reassurance to Hindu-Canadians, many of whom feel concerned and fearful for their safety in light of recent events. To my fellow Hindu Canadians: We are one of the most educated and successful communities in this country, contributing greatly to Canada’s progress. Yet, our low profile is often mistaken for weakness by politicians. I pledge to do my best to advocate on your behalf. However, my efforts alone are not enough. The only way to have our concerns addressed is for Hindu Canadians to raise their voices and hold all politicians accountable. Together, we must ensure that our safety and interests are protected".

Arya has been a vocal critic of Khalistani extremism in Canada in the past had condemned the attacks on Hindu temples in Canada which were allegedly carried out by pro-Khalistan sympathizers.