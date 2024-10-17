Blindfold off from Supreme Court’s new Statue of Justice

NEW DELHI: A new Statue of Justice unveiled in the Supreme Court library for judges does not have the iconic blindfold and the sword. The new open-eyed statue instead holds a copy of the Constitution of India in the left hand. There, however, is no change in the scales of justice in her right hand.

The blindfold in the colonial era statue signified equality before the law. And the sword had represented authority and the power to punish injustice.

A well placed source said Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud believes that India should move forward from the British legacy. According to the CJI, the law is never blind; it sees everyone equally.