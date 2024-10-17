Death toll in Bihar hooch incidents rises to 26, RJD attacks CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: The death toll of hooch incidents in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts has risen to 26, officials said on Thursday.

While 20 people died after consuming illicit liquor in Siwan district, six lost their lives in a similar incident in Saran district. Siwan Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar confirmed the death of 20 people in Siwan’s Bhagwanpur, Madhar and Koundia over the last three days.

In Siwan, a postmortem of 20 victims was conducted at the government Sadar Hospital. Relatives of the victims told the police that 20 people had consumed illicit liquor on Monday and Tuesday. They complained of stomachache, vomiting, nausea and loss of vision soon after consuming illicit alcohol, a close relative of one of the victims said.

Health department officials in Siwan, however, said that 23 people have so far died during treatment and their postmortem was subsequently conducted. Four others admitted to Sadar Hospital in serious condition have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment.

The victims were in the age group of 21 to 40 years.