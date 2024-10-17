Death toll in Bihar hooch incidents rises to 26, RJD attacks CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: The death toll of hooch incidents in Bihar’s Siwan and Saran districts has risen to 26, officials said on Thursday.
While 20 people died after consuming illicit liquor in Siwan district, six lost their lives in a similar incident in Saran district. Siwan Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar confirmed the death of 20 people in Siwan’s Bhagwanpur, Madhar and Koundia over the last three days.
In Siwan, a postmortem of 20 victims was conducted at the government Sadar Hospital. Relatives of the victims told the police that 20 people had consumed illicit liquor on Monday and Tuesday. They complained of stomachache, vomiting, nausea and loss of vision soon after consuming illicit alcohol, a close relative of one of the victims said.
Health department officials in Siwan, however, said that 23 people have so far died during treatment and their postmortem was subsequently conducted. Four others admitted to Sadar Hospital in serious condition have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment.
The victims were in the age group of 21 to 40 years.
In neighbouring Saran district, six persons died after consuming illicit liquor in villages under Masarakh police station limits. Four deaths were reported from Ibrahimpur village in Saran district alone. Saran SP Kumar Ashish said that nine illicit liquor traders have been arrested by the police.
State Excise Commission Krishna Kumar visited the Siwan and Saran districts to take stock of the situation. Excise and Prohibition Department Minister Ratnesh Sada also expressed his grief over the death of people in Siwan and Saran districts after consuming intoxicated substance.
Saran district magistrate said that a special investigation team has been constituted the ascertain the cause of death. “We are waiting for the postmortem and viscera reports,” he told the media.
Sources said that over 49 people were still undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the two bordering districts. In 2022, hooch claimed the lives of 73 people in the Masarakh area of Saran district. The officials, however, had admitted the death of only 48 people in the incident.
More than 350 people have died across Bihar ever since prohibition was implemented in April 2016.
RJD attacks Nitish Kumar
RJD launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioning how the spurious liquor was made available as there is a liquor ban in the state. The party held the NDA government responsible for the deaths of people and alleged that the liquor mafias have ‘protection’ of the state government.
“People have lost lives by consuming spurious liquor. It is very sad and a matter of concern that despite liquor ban law being in force in Bihar, spurious liquor is available. Every time during Holi and Diwali, it is seen how people die due to spurious liquor. NDA government is directly responsible for this,” RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said.