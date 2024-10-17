Fake bomb threats to airlines: Intelligence agencies find IP addresses based in England, Germany

NEW DELHI: With airlines having been getting a number of bomb threats for the past few days, the Indian intelligence agencies got into action and have found that the IP addresses from where the hoax calls were made originated from Germany and England, sources said on Thursday.

Following the identification of the locations of the IP addresses, the sources said, initial probe established that the threats were posted from three separate handles and two of them have been traced to common IP addresses in London and Germany.

Noting that the users deliberately used virtual private networks (VPNs) to conceal their identities, an intelligence source said, “Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms.”

It is to be noted here that over 20 international and domestic flight operators received bomb threats earlier this week, as on Monday, three international flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats, another 10 airlines received similar threats on Tuesday and on Wednesday airlines received at least six such threats.

Meanwhile, on the basis of intelligence input as received, the sources said the government has suspended over half a dozen social media handles that issued hoax bomb threats. They said that the social media handles were “analysed” by a joint team of cyber, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and intelligence agencies following the inputs received.