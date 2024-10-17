Ten social media handles suspended for issuing hoax bomb threat to airliners; Aviation minister says 'no conspiracy'

NEW DELHI: About 10 social media handles that issued hoax bomb threats to multiple Indian airliners this week have been suspended or blocked by cyber security agencies till now, official sources said Thursday.
The sources told PTI that the handles were "analysed" by a joint team of cyber, aviation security and intelligence agencies following which orders were issued to suspend these accounts as they continued to issue "mindless" threats.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said initial investigations suggest that most of the threats had been "made by minors and pranksters".
"We can't comment on a conspiracy but whatever little we have known, it (the threats) is coming from minors or some pranksters. For very little, petty things, they are trying to issue threats on social media or through phone calls. So these are isolated incidents, there is no kind of conspiracy we can comment on," the minister said.
The minister assured that steps are being taken to ensure that a "strict barrier is created for people trying to do these kinds of pranks."
"The police are pursuing the cases and trying to find out who is behind this. The Ministry of Home Affairs is also helping us a lot. Airlines and passengers are facing a lot of inconvenience, so we don't want these kinds of situations to be repeated. We are ensuring action is being taken on these kinds of issues so that they don't become a precedent for the future," he said.
A minor boy of 17 years of age from Chhattisgarh has been detained by the Mumbai Police in connection with the hoax bomb threats posted on social media platform X targeting three flights originating from Mumbai on October 14.
Around 10 social media handles, majority of them on X, have been suspended or blocked since Monday, when these hoax bomb and terrorist attack threats started being sent to virtually all the Indian airliners for both their domestic and international route operations, the sources said.
The agencies have also found some common lines and words used in these fake threats like "bombs", "blood will spread everywhere", "explosive devices", "this is not a joke" and "you will all die" and "bomb rakhwa dia hai" (Hindi for bomb has been placed) among others.
The sources said the agencies, apart from getting police FIRs registered in each such hoax bomb messages case, have enhanced 'cyber patrolling' on the social media and the dark web to check for possible linkages or trends where threats are being posted online leading to grounding or diversion of the aircraft.
The online space is being searched deeply to find the primary email registration and geographical locations of these threat-issuing handles, some of which are possibly being prompted from overseas locations, the sources said.
These details are being shared with jurisdictional police departments, they said.
Beginning Monday, more than two dozen Indian carriers have been affected by these social media posted threat messages, all of which have come out hoax or false, officials said.
In two cases, fighter jets of Singapore and Canada had to be scrambled to help the Indian planes that were carrying hundreds of passengers.
These fake threats have led to inconveniencing hundreds of passengers and airline crew apart from security agencies.
They have taken a heavy toll on airline logistics and operational costs, the officials said.
