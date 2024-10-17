Internet services restored in Bahraich after four-day shutdown amid communal tensions

BAHRAICH: Internet services were restored in Bahraich district on Thursday, following a four-day suspension aimed at curbing unrest after communal violence erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession. The violence, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man in Maharajganj.

Local authorities are working to restore normalcy in the area, and police have issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours. Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi stated in a video message, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on 13 October, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony.

Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless." He added, "The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds. No other fatalities occurred in this incident. We request everyone to ignore rumours and refrain from spreading false information."

The violence in Maharajganj was triggered by allegations of loud music being played outside a place of worship during the Durga Puja immersion procession, leading to the death of Ram Gopal Mishra (22) from gunshot injuries.

The incident resulted in vandalism and arson, with mobs setting fire to houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals, and vehicles. In response, police have registered multiple FIRs against unidentified rioters, and 55 suspects have been detained.

Heavy security has been deployed in the mixed-population town, where tensions escalated over the playing of the song, "Chahe Jitna Jor Laga Lo, Aayenge Phir Yogi Ji."