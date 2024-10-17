India is moving forward with self-pride, freeing itself from inferiority complex: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India couldn't preserve and promote its cultural legacy after independence initially due to 'slave mentality and hence had moved in the wrong direction.
He, however, added that the transformation that took place in the recent years had enabled the country to make bold decisions.
"But today, the country is moving forward with self-respect, self-confidence, and self-pride, freeing itself from the inferiority complex. The country is making bold decisions due to this transformation! That's why today, Pali language and Marathi language received the status of classical language," he said.
Modi was sharing his insights on the significance of Abhidhamma divas, the importance of the Pali language and the government’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Buddha Dhamma in New Delhi.
"Cultural pillars such as language, literature, art, and spirituality shape a nation's identity. Each nation proudly associates its heritage with its identity. Regrettably, India has fallen behind in preserving and promoting its rich cultural legacy," he said.
He added, "Before independence, invaders sought to erase India's identity, and after independence, people succumbed to a slave mentality. An ecosystem had taken hold in India that worked to push us in the wrong direction."
Modi to inaugurate development projects in Sarnath on October 20
Modi further informed that he would be in Varanasi on October 20, where he would inaugurate many development projects in Sarnath. He also spoke about artefacts related to Buddhism being brought back from abroad.
"We are preserving our past along with building new ones. In the last 10 years, we have brought back more than 600 ancient heritages, artefacts and relics from different countries of the world to India. Many of these relics are related to Buddhism," he said.
On classical language status to Pali, the PM said that this respect for Pali language is a respect for the great legacy of Lord Buddha.
"Abhidhamma is inherent in Dhamma (truth or teachings of Budhha), knowledge of Pali language is essential to understand the essence of Dhamma. India's faith in Buddha is not only for oneself but is a path of service to the entire humanity," Modi said.
"Dhamma means Buddha's message, Buddha's principles and solution to questions related to human existence. Dhamma means the path of peace for all human beings, Dhamma means Buddha's eternal teachings, Dhamma means unshakable assurance of welfare of entire humanity," he added
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority affairs Kiren Rijiju were present on the occasion.
“Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm of the thirty-three divine beings (Tāvatiṃsa-devaloka) to Sankassiya, known today as Sankisa Basantapur in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The significance of this location is underscored by the presence of the Asokan Elephant Pillar, an enduring marker of this historic event,” read a statement issued by the cultural ministry.
According to the Pali texts, Buddha preached the Abhidhamma first to the Gods of the Tavatimsa heaven, who were headed by his mother. After having returned to the earth again, he conveyed the message to his disciple Sariputta.