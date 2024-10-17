India is moving forward with self-pride, freeing itself from inferiority complex: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India couldn't preserve and promote its cultural legacy after independence initially due to 'slave mentality and hence had moved in the wrong direction.

He, however, added that the transformation that took place in the recent years had enabled the country to make bold decisions.

"But today, the country is moving forward with self-respect, self-confidence, and self-pride, freeing itself from the inferiority complex. The country is making bold decisions due to this transformation! That's why today, Pali language and Marathi language received the status of classical language," he said.

Modi was sharing his insights on the significance of Abhidhamma divas, the importance of the Pali language and the government’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Buddha Dhamma in New Delhi.

"Cultural pillars such as language, literature, art, and spirituality shape a nation's identity. Each nation proudly associates its heritage with its identity. Regrettably, India has fallen behind in preserving and promoting its rich cultural legacy," he said.

He added, "Before independence, invaders sought to erase India's identity, and after independence, people succumbed to a slave mentality. An ecosystem had taken hold in India that worked to push us in the wrong direction."