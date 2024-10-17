SC defers hearing on contempt plea against Gujarat over demolitions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing on a contempt plea against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the state despite an interim stay and without its prior nod.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, PK Mishra and KV Viswanathan adjourned the plea for three weeks. The bench was hearing a contempt petition against the Gir Somnath district collector and other officials over the alleged illegal demolition of Dargah Mangroli Shah Baba, Eidgah and several other structures located in Prabhas Patan, Veraval and Gir Somnath.

The plea seeks initiation of contempt proceedings against state authorities for alleged violation of SC’s September 17 order that there shall be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crimes, without permission.