SC to consider hearing plea for restoration of statehood to J&K

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will consider listing for hearing a plea seeking time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for one of the applicants, urged a three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the plea needed an urgent hearing, keeping in mind the fact that the matter is very sensitive and important.

"There is an MA (Miscellaneous Application) for conferring the statehood. It was noted (in last year's judgement) that it has to be time-bound," the senior lawyer submitted to the apex court and sought for an urgent hearing into it.

Although, the CJI-led bench did not give a date for hearing the matter, but it assured Sankarnaryanan that it would hear the matter as soon as possible.

The application has been filed in the Supreme Court by a senior college teacher and activist, seeking its direction for restoration of the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir within a time bound period since assembly elections results in the Union Territory would be meaningless without the same.

The petitioners - teacher Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik - in their plea filed before the apex court said that despite the direction of this Court for restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest and as soon as possible”, no steps have been taken by the Union of India to provide any timeline for the implementation of such directions.