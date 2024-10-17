Two Bahraich violence accused shot in encounter while trying to flee to Nepal

Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested on Thursday following an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police, during which two of them suffered gunshot injuries, confirmed Superintendent of Police Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla. "Five people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other is Md. Talib," Shukla said.

The encounter occurred when the police team went to the Nanpara area to recover the murder weapon. "Md Sarfaraz and Md Talib had kept the weapon in a loaded state and used it to fire on the police. In self-defence, police retaliated, injuring the two. They are alive and receiving medical care," Shukla said. She confirmed that the other three suspects have also been arrested and assured that strict action will be taken against all of them. A search is ongoing for other individuals involved.

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

"Five accused have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel.

On the encounter, he said, "I have information of exchange of fire and gunshot injuries." Yash said the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence, has already established the link of one of the accused in Nepal.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Faheen, Mohammad Sarfaraz and Abdul Hameed, who are named accused in the FIR -- and two others Mohammad Taleem alias Sabloo and Mohammad Afzal.

According to Kumar, a police team arrested Faheen and Taleem.

Acting on the information given by the duo, the team went to recover the weapon used in the murder in the Nanpara area of the district, however, it came under fire from Hameed, Sarfaraz and Afzal.

A doctor at a local health care centre said, "Two people were brought here around 2.35 pm. One of them was named Sarfaraz and the other Taleem. One of them had injuries on his left leg and the other on his right leg."

"The bullets are still inside their bodies. I have referred them to the district hospital in Bahraich for X-ray and further management. Both are in normal condition," he told reporters