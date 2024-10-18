Canadian authorities should have given security to Nijjar instead of advising him not to venture out: Intel officials

NEW DELHI: Amid a high-voltage diplomatic row between India and Canada, officials in the intelligence agencies and security establishment have raised a question mark on the authorities of the North American country for not providing adequate security to Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar.

Nijjar had held several rounds of meetings with Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) before his killing.

A senior intelligence official said that in the backdrop of facts available so far, it appears that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got carried away in his bid to gain political capital following the killing of the separatist leader ahead of elections in his country by naming India without any proof to substantiate his claims.

Noting that Nijjar was meeting officials of the CSIS regularly and the authorities of the agency, instead of providing him adequate security, had advised him to avoid going out in public and as much as possible change the timings of his visit to the Gurudwara, sources in the intelligence agencies said.