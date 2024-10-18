Death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy reaches 35

PATNA: Ten more people died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, taking the toll in the hooch tragedy to 35, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Saran range, Nilesh Kumar said on Friday that while Siwan accounted for 28 fatalities, seven deaths have been reported from Saran.

"As many as 28 people in Maghar and Auriya panchayats in Siwan district have so far died after consuming suspected illicit liquor.

Seven people in the Ibrahimpur area under the jurisdiction of Mashrakh police station in Saran district also died after consuming suspected spurious liquor", the DIG told PTI on Friday.