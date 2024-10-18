Haryana Congress MLAs authorise party high command to appoint CLP leader in first meeting post poll debacle

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which held its first meeting here Friday after the Assembly poll results announced on October 8, passed a resolution authorising the party high command to appoint its next leader in the house.

Top Congress leaders -- former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, and T S Singh Deo -- were present in the meeting as central observers.

They also spoke with all party MLAs and sought their opinion on who should be their new leader.

Outgoing CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan were also present at the meeting along with other Haryana Congress MLAs.

The meeting lasted nearly 90 minutes.