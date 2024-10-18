Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead by militants in J&K's Shopian

SRINAGAR: A migrant worker identified as Ashok Kumar Chavan was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. He was from the Banka district of Bihar.

The bullet-ridden body was recovered from the Wachi area of Zainpora in Shopian today. Chavan’s body, according to his associates, had 3 to 4 bullet marks.

Locals found the body and informed the police about it. The policemen rushed to the spot immediately and took stock of the situation. They shifted the body of the deceased to a hospital for post-mortem.

It is the first targeted killing in the Valley after the civilian government led by Omar Abdullah assumed charge in Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.

It is also the third incident of targeted killings in Kashmir this year.