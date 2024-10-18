Minor allegedly raped by seven individuals over seven months in Gujarat's Surendranagar

AHMEDABAD: A series of disturbing Rape cases continues to unfold in Gujarat, with yet another incident coming to light.

A minor from Thangarh in Gujarat's Surendranagar has reportedly been raped by seven individuals at various locations over the past seven months.

After the victim's mother lodged a complaint naming eight suspects, police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

DySP Vishal Rabari confirmed that a complaint has been officially lodged with Thangarh police.

“According to the complainant, her minor daughter was raped by multiple individuals on separate occasions. The complaint states that the minor was forcibly taken away. Police have filed charges under BNS 137/1(B),87,64,352/2 and the POCSO Act sections," said Rabari.

“One accused has already been arrested, and eight individuals have been named in the complaint. The investigation into the remaining suspects is ongoing. However, this is not a case of gang rape; each incident occurred separately over the last seven months," Rabari added.