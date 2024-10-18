Minor allegedly raped by seven individuals over seven months in Gujarat's Surendranagar

AHMEDABAD: A series of disturbing Rape cases continues to unfold in Gujarat, with yet another incident coming to light.
A minor from Thangarh in Gujarat's Surendranagar has reportedly been raped by seven individuals at various locations over the past seven months.
After the victim's mother lodged a complaint naming eight suspects, police registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.
DySP Vishal Rabari confirmed that a complaint has been officially lodged with Thangarh police.
“According to the complainant, her minor daughter was raped by multiple individuals on separate occasions. The complaint states that the minor was forcibly taken away. Police have filed charges under BNS 137/1(B),87,64,352/2 and the POCSO Act sections," said Rabari.
“One accused has already been arrested, and eight individuals have been named in the complaint. The investigation into the remaining suspects is ongoing. However, this is not a case of gang rape; each incident occurred separately over the last seven months," Rabari added.
In the past month, Gujarat has witnessed a troubling surge in rape cases.
In Vadodara, just last week ago, a class 12 science student was raped by a person at his friend's house on two separate occasions.
During the Navratri festival near Borsara village in Surat's Mangrol, a minor boy and girl, talking at night, were approached by three men on a motorbike, who then raped the minor girl.
In another disturbing incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped late at night on October 4 around 11:30 p.m. at Bhayli-Beel Road in Vadodara taluka.
Amid rising assault cases in Gujarat, the state's Minister of State for Home Affairs recently grew emotional while recalling the Vadodara Rape incident during a Navratri event in Surat.
Addressing the crowd, the minister stated, “The rape of the daughter of Gujarat has deeply affected me. My blood boiled when I heard about it. The police will take strict action, and we will ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.”