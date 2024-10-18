NDA reaches seat-sharing consensus for Jharkhand Assembly elections

When questioned about the announcement of candidates, he responded, "That will be done very soon, within a day or two."

Earlier, Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, confirmed that BJP, AJSU, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) would contest the elections together under the NDA banner and would also campaign jointly.

Jharkhand BJP President, Babulal Marandi, and AJSU chief, Sudesh Mahato, were also present at the press conference.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections for 2024 are scheduled to take place in two phases on 13 and 20 November, with vote counting to occur on 23 November.