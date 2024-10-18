NDA reaches seat-sharing consensus for Jharkhand Assembly elections

RANCHI: The NDA has reached a consensus over seat sharing for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. At a joint press conference held at the State BJP office in Ranchi, Assam Chief Minister and co-election in-charge for Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that AJSU will contest 10 seats, JD(U) 2 seats, LJP 1 seat, while BJP will contest the remaining 68 seats.
Sarma noted that last-minute changes could still occur for one or two seats, depending on the situation before the final date for filing nominations.
When questioned about the announcement of candidates, he responded, "That will be done very soon, within a day or two."
Earlier, Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, confirmed that BJP, AJSU, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) would contest the elections together under the NDA banner and would also campaign jointly.
Jharkhand BJP President, Babulal Marandi, and AJSU chief, Sudesh Mahato, were also present at the press conference.
The Jharkhand Assembly elections for 2024 are scheduled to take place in two phases on 13 and 20 November, with vote counting to occur on 23 November.