SC rejects PIL for setting up autonomous body to monitor content on OTT, other platforms

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to set up an autonomous body to monitor and filter content and regulate videos on over-the-top (OTT) and other platforms in India, saying these are policy matters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that such issue falls under the policy making domain of the executive and requires wide consultations with various stakeholders.

"This is the problem of PILs. They are all on policy (matters) now and we miss out on genuine PILs," the CJI said.

Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who had filed the PIL, said he be permitted to withdraw and approach the union ministry concerned with the grievances.

"No. Dismissed," the CJI said.