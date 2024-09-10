Plea in SC seeks directions to Centre for regulatory board to monitor OTT platforms

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by two lawyers seeking directions to the Centre for setting up a regulatory board to monitor and manage over-the-top (OTT) and streaming platforms in India.

The petition filed by Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia in the top court said these platforms operate without the same checks and balances that traditional media like films and TV are subject to.

The plea sought a direction to the respondents -- Union government, ministry of information and broadcasting and other authorities -- to constitute an autonomous body/board namely Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of Online Video Contents (CBRMOVC) to monitor and filter the contents and regulate the videos on various platforms for viewers in India.

"The above-mentioned board must be headed by an IAS officer of secretary level and shall further have members from varied fields including movie, cinematographic, media, defence forces, legal field and field of education," the plea said.