US Department of Justice charges Indian official in murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist

NEW DELHI: The US Department of Justice has charged Indian official Vikas Yadav with orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States last summer.

This development is likely to escalate tensions between India and the US, coming on the heels of recent allegations made by Canada.

India has denied these claims and maintains that no evidence has been presented to substantiate the allegations.

The indictment, unsealed just hours ago, has announced the filing of murder for hire and money laundering charges against 39-year-old Yadav also known as Vikas and Amanat.