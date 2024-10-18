US Department of Justice charges Indian official in murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist

NEW DELHI: The US Department of Justice has charged Indian official Vikas Yadav with orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States last summer.
This development is likely to escalate tensions between India and the US, coming on the heels of recent allegations made by Canada.
India has denied these claims and maintains that no evidence has been presented to substantiate the allegations.
The indictment, unsealed just hours ago, has announced the filing of murder for hire and money laundering charges against 39-year-old Yadav also known as Vikas and Amanat.
It also states that Yadav worked for the Cabinet Secretariat which houses the Indian Foreign Service and Research and Analysis Wing. Yadav described himself as a field officer previously serving with CRPF. He directed the plot from India.
The indictment was unsealed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The US Department of Justice alleges that Yadav was a co-conspirator of 53-year-old Nikhil Gupta, who was previously charged and extradited to the United States.
"The Justice Department will be relentless in holding accountable any person - regardless of their position or proximity to power – who seeks to harm and silence American citizens," said Attorney General Merrick B Garland.
"As alleged last year we foiled an attempt by Vikas Yadav, an Indian government employee and his co-conspirator Nikhil Gupta to assassinate an American citizen on US soil. Today's charges demonstrate that the Justice Department will not tolerate attempts to target and endanger Americans and to undermine the rights to which every US citizen is entitled," he added.
Meanwhile, the FBI has also reaffirmed that they will not tolerate acts of violence.
"The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or other efforts to retaliate against those residing in the US for exercising their constitutionally protected rights," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has alleged that Yadav was a mastermind.
"We charge that Yadav, an employee of the Indian government used his position of authority and access to confidential information to direct the attempted assassination of an outspoken critic of the Indian government – here on the US soil," according to DEA.
The charges indicate that on June 19, 2023, a day after the murder of Nijjar, Gupta informed an undercover agent that Nijjar was a target and that there were many others as well. He stated that there was no need to wait any longer.
The charges, if proved, can carry a penalty of 10 years in prison for conspiracy and for money laundering 20 years.