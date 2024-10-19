Cyber, space, information warfare as critical as conventional operations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the military leaders to think critically, adapt to unforeseen circumstances and leverage the latest technological advancements to gain a strategic advantage in today's ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.
Addressing the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) Convocation ceremony of 62nd National Defence College (NDC) course (2022 batch) in New Delhi on October 19, 2024, he urged the officers to become strategic thinkers who are capable of anticipating future conflicts, understanding global political dynamics and leading with both intelligence & empathy.
"Warfare, today, has surpassed the traditional battlefields and now operates in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space & information warfare are as critical as conventional operations. Cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can destabilise a whole nation without a single shot being fired. There is a need for military leaders to possess the ability to analyse complex problems and devise innovative solutions," the Defence Minister said.
Rajnath Singh described the rapid technological advancements in today's times as the most crucial force which drives the evolution of a future-ready military.
"From Drones and Autonomous Vehicles to Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Quantum Computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breath-taking pace. Our officers must understand these technologies and be able to harness them," he stated.
Singh stressed on the need to decide on the threshold level of the decisions AI is allowed to take and be prepared for adversary weaponising tools and technologies of everyday use.
Highlighting the importance of human intervention, he said, "Increasing reliance on AI in decision-making processes can raise concerns about accountability & the potential for unintended consequences".
He also underlined the need to stay prepared to tackle the possibility of adversaries weaponising the tools and technologies used by people on a daily basis.
"The mere thought that our adversaries exploiting the tools serves as a reminder of the urgency with which we must prepare for these threats. Institutions like NDC must evolve their course curriculum to not only incorporate case studies on such unconventional warfare but also to drive strategic innovation. The ability to anticipate, adapt & respond will define our readiness in the face of ever-evolving challenges," he said.
On the aspect of the ethical dilemma faced by military leaders about the extent to which machines should make life-and-death decisions, Singh said academic learning in ethics, philosophy and military history will provide officers with the tools to handle the sensitive subject & make sound decisions. He highlighted the critical role played by defence academic institutions, such as NDC, in instilling the moral framework in future leaders to deal with the challenges of present-day warfare.
He urged the officers to have a firm grasp of geopolitics, international relations & the complexities of global security alliances, as the decisions made by them can have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond the battlefield and into the realm of diplomacy, economics & international law.
The Defence Minister added that the curriculum of academic institutions must remain dynamic and adaptable to ensure its relevance to practitioners in the field. He described the challenges of modern warfare, ethical dilemmas, and strategic leadership as not just topics for reflection, but the foundation upon which the future of India's national security will be built.
Rajnath Singh congratulated the officers of the 62nd NDC Course who were awarded the MPhil degree, especially those from friendly countries. He termed them as a bridge between India and their respective nations.
The National Defence College aims to equip future policymakers with the background necessary for a broad understanding of the varied social, economic, political, military, scientific and organisational aspects involved in the planning of national strategy.
The course of instruction at the NDC comprises "National Security and Strategic Studies", conducted annually for 47 weeks. The NDC also functions as an important instrument of the State towards fostering and enhancing the strong relationship with friendly countries, not only in the neighbourhood but also globally.