Cyber, space, information warfare as critical as conventional operations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the military leaders to think critically, adapt to unforeseen circumstances and leverage the latest technological advancements to gain a strategic advantage in today's ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.

Addressing the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) Convocation ceremony of 62nd National Defence College (NDC) course (2022 batch) in New Delhi on October 19, 2024, he urged the officers to become strategic thinkers who are capable of anticipating future conflicts, understanding global political dynamics and leading with both intelligence & empathy.

"Warfare, today, has surpassed the traditional battlefields and now operates in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space & information warfare are as critical as conventional operations. Cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can destabilise a whole nation without a single shot being fired. There is a need for military leaders to possess the ability to analyse complex problems and devise innovative solutions," the Defence Minister said.

Rajnath Singh described the rapid technological advancements in today's times as the most crucial force which drives the evolution of a future-ready military.

"From Drones and Autonomous Vehicles to Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Quantum Computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breath-taking pace. Our officers must understand these technologies and be able to harness them," he stated.

Singh stressed on the need to decide on the threshold level of the decisions AI is allowed to take and be prepared for adversary weaponising tools and technologies of everyday use.