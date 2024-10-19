India seeks Nijjar's death certificate amid Canada’s allegations of killing

BENGALURU: Ottawa has been putting pressure on New Delhi on the killing of former chief of banned terror outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but it has refused to share his death certificate with Indian agencies probing his alleged role in criminal cases against him in India.

“In the event of the death of an accused in a criminal case, the investigating agency has to submit his death certificate before the court. It’s a legal requirement. In Nijjar’s case we asked Canada for his death certificate, and they, in turn, asked why we needed it,” sources, on condition of anonymity, said.

The diplomatic ties between two nations nosedived this week after the latter labelled the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats as “persons of interest” in the investigation into Nijjar’s death in Surrey last year. India rubbished Canada’s accusation as “preposterous”.

However, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Wednesday admitted that his country had no “hard evidentiary proof” to support allegations linking Indian officials to the killing of Nijjar.