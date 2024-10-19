No stay on trial against Ram Rahim in sacrilege case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for trial of the 2015 sacrilege cases involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan vacated the earlier stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the trial.

While directing Ram Rahim to file his detailed response in the case, the apex court fixed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

The top court vacated the stay after hearing the Punjab government’s plea seeking a stay on the HC order.