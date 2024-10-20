At least 24 flights got bomb threats on Sunday, week's tally over 80

NEW DELHI: At least 24 flights, including those of IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air, received bomb threats via social media on Sunday, leading to emergency security checks at multiple airports, officials confirmed.
This marks the seventh consecutive day that the airline has been targeted by bomb threats, disrupting services and triggering heightened security protocols.
Six IndiGo's flights affected included those traveling from Delhi to Istanbul, Mumbai to Istanbul, Jeddah to Mumbai, Kozhikode to Dammam, Pune to Jodhpur, and Goa to Ahmedabad.
“We confirm receiving security threats, on social media, for six Vistara flights operating on 20 October 2024. These flights are from Delhi to Frankfurt, Singapore to Mumbai, Bali to Delhi, Singapore to Delhi, Singapore to Pune, and Mumbai to Singapore,” said a Vistara airline spokesperson.
Akasa Air was also impacted, with six of its flights receiving similar threats. “Some of our flights operating on October 20, 2024, have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with security and regulatory authorities,” said an airline spokesperson.
The official said that the Akasa Air flights operating from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Delhi to Goa, Mumbai to Bagdogra, Delhi to Hyderabad, Kochi to Mumbai and Lucknow to Mumbai received security alerts.
On Saturday, over 30 flights, including those on international routes, made emergency landings following bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxed. Affected carriers included Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Alliance Air, and Akasa Air, with a significant number of flights disrupted.
Over 80 bomb threats have been received by Indian Airlines since Monday, sending security agencies and authorities into a tizzy.