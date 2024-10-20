At least 24 flights got bomb threats on Sunday, week's tally over 80

NEW DELHI: At least 24 flights, including those of IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air, received bomb threats via social media on Sunday, leading to emergency security checks at multiple airports, officials confirmed.

This marks the seventh consecutive day that the airline has been targeted by bomb threats, disrupting services and triggering heightened security protocols.

Six IndiGo's flights affected included those traveling from Delhi to Istanbul, Mumbai to Istanbul, Jeddah to Mumbai, Kozhikode to Dammam, Pune to Jodhpur, and Goa to Ahmedabad.

“We confirm receiving security threats, on social media, for six Vistara flights operating on 20 October 2024. These flights are from Delhi to Frankfurt, Singapore to Mumbai, Bali to Delhi, Singapore to Delhi, Singapore to Pune, and Mumbai to Singapore,” said a Vistara airline spokesperson.