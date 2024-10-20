Congress, SP followed policy of appeasement, overlooked Varanasi: PM Modi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of practising nepotism and the policy of appeasement, to the extent that they overlooked Varanasi's development.

The PM, who kickstarted developmental projects worth over Rs 6,700 crore in his parliamentary constituency, also said that till 10 years ago scams worth billions used to be in the headlines, "but it is no longer the case."

"What was the mentality due to which Kashi was deprived of development? Remember the situation 10 years ago, Varanasi had to yearn for development," he said.

"Why did those who ruled the government for a long time in Uttar Pradesh and for decades in Delhi take no care for Varanasi? The answer is nepotism and politics of appeasement.

"Be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, the development of Varanasi was neither their priority nor will it be in future. The BJP government runs on the ideology of 'sabka vikas'," the PM said.