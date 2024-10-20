ED likely to remand Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans in money laundering case

PATNA: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjeev Hans is likely to be taken on remand for further questioning in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him.

The Enforcement Directorate, investigating allegations of corruption against him, is set to submit a petition to the court on Monday seeking his remand.

The decision to remand the senior bureaucrat follows the arrest of former Jhanjarpur MLA Gulab Yadav and Praveen Choudhary, who is believed to be a close associate of Hans.

During interrogation, Yadav and Choudhary reportedly provided vital information regarding money transactions through hawala.

“We will submit a petition in the competent court requesting it to allow us to take Sanjeev Hans on remand for interrogation,” said an investigating officer.

He also said that a team of ED officials reached Beur Central Jail on Saturday with the two arrested persons, who were brought to Patna from New Delhi on transit remand.