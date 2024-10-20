Leopard terror grips Uttarakhand village; Schools shut for 3 days, exams postponed

DEHRADUN: Tehri district's Bhilgana block, specifically Patti Gyarah village in Hindaw region, is reeling under leopard fear. Following a recent attack that claimed the life of a teenager, authorities have declared a three-day holiday for primary schools of six villages and postponed mid-term exams.
To tackle the situation, a 'Machaan' (elevated platform) has been set up, and sharpshooters deployed to track and contain the rogue leopard.
"A rogue leopard has struck again, claiming the life of 13-year-old Sakshi," said a forest department official, citing Saturday's tragic incident in Maher village of Hindaw Patti in Tehri Garhwal.
Sakshi was the daughter of local resident Virendra Singh Kaintura. The mutilated body of the Sakshi was found approximately 50-60 meters from the attack site, in a nearby thicket. This horrific incident has sent shockwaves through the community, exacerbating existing fears.
Uttarakhand has recorded five child fatalities due to leopard attacks across five distinct areas in under a month, with three prior incidents reported in the recent past.
"Due to the leopard threat, we've declared a three-day holiday from Monday to Wednesday for primary schools in Village Maher, Bhod, and Poornal, as well as the upper secondary school in Anthwal village" said Sub-Education Officer Sumer Singh Kaintura.
He added, "The half-yearly exams scheduled in these schools have been postponed. A new schedule will be announced after the schools reopen, and exams will be conducted accordingly."
Forest Ranger Ashish Nautiyal said, "After the girl's death, shooters have been deployed on a 'Machan' in the village. We're waiting for the leopard to return to the site, as it usually does after making a kill."
Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden, Ranjan Mishra, urges public awareness to tackle human-wildlife conflicts. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mishra emphasized, "We're focusing on public awareness programs. Just as we follow traffic rules on the road, we must follow co-habiting rules in the forest."
He stressed that understanding and respecting wildlife habitats is crucial for peaceful coexistence. "By adopting simple precautions and guidelines, we can significantly reduce conflicts," added CWW Mishra.
To tackle escalating human-wildlife conflicts, the state forest department has intensified surveillance and patrolling in sensitive "hotspot" areas, revealed Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Mishra.