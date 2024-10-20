Leopard terror grips Uttarakhand village; Schools shut for 3 days, exams postponed

DEHRADUN: Tehri district's Bhilgana block, specifically Patti Gyarah village in Hindaw region, is reeling under leopard fear. Following a recent attack that claimed the life of a teenager, authorities have declared a three-day holiday for primary schools of six villages and postponed mid-term exams.

To tackle the situation, a 'Machaan' (elevated platform) has been set up, and sharpshooters deployed to track and contain the rogue leopard.

"A rogue leopard has struck again, claiming the life of 13-year-old Sakshi," said a forest department official, citing Saturday's tragic incident in Maher village of Hindaw Patti in Tehri Garhwal.

Sakshi was the daughter of local resident Virendra Singh Kaintura. The mutilated body of the Sakshi was found approximately 50-60 meters from the attack site, in a nearby thicket. This horrific incident has sent shockwaves through the community, exacerbating existing fears.