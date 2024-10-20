RJD to go solo in Jharkhand polls if seat demands are not met

RANCHI: As the rift in the INDIA bloc widens over seat sharing, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has indicated that it may contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand independently if its demands for a reasonable number of seats are not met.

RJD National Spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha addressed the media in Ranchi on Sunday, stating that the party is seeking 18 to 20 seats but has only been offered 4-5, which he deemed unacceptable.

“The party has conveyed its sentiments to the leaders of the INDIA bloc. If our demands are not considered, RJD will announce its candidates for 20 seats on Monday,” Jha stated. He clarified that even if RJD decides to go solo, it will not sabotage the prospects of the INDIA bloc.

Manoj Jha said, “Since Hemant Soren aims to continue as Chief Minister, the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) must approach this matter with sensitivity. We will fully support them on 60-62 seats, but we seek to contest in constituencies where our candidates were runners-up in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls.”