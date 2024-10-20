RJD to go solo in Jharkhand polls if seat demands are not met

RANCHI: As the rift in the INDIA bloc widens over seat sharing, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has indicated that it may contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand independently if its demands for a reasonable number of seats are not met.
RJD National Spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha addressed the media in Ranchi on Sunday, stating that the party is seeking 18 to 20 seats but has only been offered 4-5, which he deemed unacceptable.
“The party has conveyed its sentiments to the leaders of the INDIA bloc. If our demands are not considered, RJD will announce its candidates for 20 seats on Monday,” Jha stated. He clarified that even if RJD decides to go solo, it will not sabotage the prospects of the INDIA bloc.
Manoj Jha said, “Since Hemant Soren aims to continue as Chief Minister, the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) must approach this matter with sensitivity. We will fully support them on 60-62 seats, but we seek to contest in constituencies where our candidates were runners-up in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls.”
He noted the urgency of the situation, mentioning that time is running short for nominations and that updates would likely be communicated via mobile phones.
“The fundamental issue is that RJD stands with anyone who can defeat the BJP,” he added, expressing the party's willingness to accept 12-13 seats, provided the offer is reasonable.
Manoj Jha highlighted RJD's historical role in combating the BJP, stating, “We are the only party that has consistently fought against the BJP, even facing harassment and imprisonment without bowing to its pressures.”
He criticised the seat-sharing formula prepared by the JMM and Congress as inequitable.
Without directly naming any party, Jha pointed out that RJD has a lone MLA who serves as a minister, without any allegations against him, contrasting this with the legal troubles faced by Congress leaders, hinting at Alamgir Alam's incarceration in a money laundering case and Irfan Ansari's arrest with cash in Kolkata.
“Our strike rate is impressive; we contested seven seats in 2019 and finished as runners-up in five, often by narrow margins. While some MLAs have faced legal issues, our commitment to the mahagathbandhan remains strong,” he remarked.
The RJD leader further highlighted the party's significant influence in at least 22 constituencies, asserting that the party plays a decisive role in the success of candidates from both the JMM and Congress.
Notably, JMM and Congress have announced their decision to contest 70 seats collectively, while RJD and Left parties have been allocated 11 seats.